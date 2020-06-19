1,686 Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.9% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $774.90.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $22.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $949.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $802.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.11. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $967.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.