1,760 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 0.5% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,758. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $884.83.

NYSE CMG traded down $19.17 on Friday, reaching $1,010.83. The company had a trading volume of 420,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,087.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $982.50 and its 200-day moving average is $844.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

