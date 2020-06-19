2,108,450 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,108,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,802,000. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.32% of Marathon Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,229,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,545,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

