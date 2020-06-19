26,630 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,630 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,164,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $73,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after acquiring an additional 841,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.95.

PXD traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,493. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.