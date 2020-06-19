320,608 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 320,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,767,000. Prologis accounts for approximately 10.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Prologis by 88.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Prologis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 26,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $91.87. 12,022,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,362. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.