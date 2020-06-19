350,000 Shares in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Acquired by Kingstown Capital Management L.P.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000. Sprout Social makes up about 0.9% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned 0.70% of Sprout Social as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $10,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000.

Shares of SPT traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.86. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $33.52.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

