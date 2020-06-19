AceD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $376.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a market cap of $11,058.34 and $376.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000546 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,888,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,802 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

