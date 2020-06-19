Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,349 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 4.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,661,108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $846,871,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Adobe by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 492,654 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,782,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $428.01. 3,764,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,590. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $420.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.50.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

