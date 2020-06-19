Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,236,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,557,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.47.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

