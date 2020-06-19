Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agios' leukemia drug Tibsovo has been performing steadily since its launch and driving growth. The drug’s label expansion studies are also advancing well with the FDA granting a nod in the first-line setting in 2019. Moreover, Tibsovo is under review in the EU wherein a tentative approval will further boost growth. Agios’ progress with its pipeline looks impressive too. Agios’ collaboration agreements look lucrative as it gets regular funds and royalties from sales. However, Agios’ heavy dependence on Celgene for royalties remains a constant worry. It is also facing adversities from the COVID-19 pandemic with several data readouts now being delayed. Stiff competition is another matter of concern. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.62.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,744. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

