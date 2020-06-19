Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 312.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 755,393 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after buying an additional 167,394 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,440. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

