Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $9.86. Algoma Central shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $401.83 million and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.29.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

