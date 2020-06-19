Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.57.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $223.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,258,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,159,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.47 and a 200 day moving average of $207.22. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $151.85 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

