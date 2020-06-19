Allakos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,788 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,850% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.71. 540,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,043. Allakos has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Allakos will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $81,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

