Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,178 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $119,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,431.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,396.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,348.56. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

