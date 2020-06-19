American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Position Lessened by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 927,462 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 6.8% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE AMH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.92. 4,279,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $135,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.