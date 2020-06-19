American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $26.84. 44,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

