American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Earnings Results

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 321.49% and a negative return on equity of 563.98%.

Shares of AREC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,812. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

