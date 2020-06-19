Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOLD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.08.

FOLD stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,206,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,034. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $136,377.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,797.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $88,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,254,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,177 shares of company stock worth $1,780,284 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

