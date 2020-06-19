Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.00. 235,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Insiders have sold 17,556 shares of company stock worth $2,001,570 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

