Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.22). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. 13,472,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 30,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.