Analysts Anticipate Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Potlatchdeltic posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $63,508,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 440,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 241,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 901,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 205,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 1,597,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

