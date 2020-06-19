Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Masco (MAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Masco (NYSE: MAS) in the last few weeks:

6/17/2020 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $51.00.

5/29/2020 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Masco is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Masco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/30/2020 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Masco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. 7,350,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Masco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

