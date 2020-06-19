Analysts Set Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $66.07

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,503. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,012.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Healthequity in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Healthequity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Healthequity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth $4,556,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.