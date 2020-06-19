Analysts Set Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $50.67

Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 28.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,044,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 453,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after purchasing an additional 209,099 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 630,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 76,545 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,511. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.12. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

