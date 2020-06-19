Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $196.14

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,753,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602,710. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,419.71 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $243.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,417 shares of company stock worth $149,849,365 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 89,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

