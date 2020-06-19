Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):
- 6/17/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/8/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/5/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $20.00.
- 6/2/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/4/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $20.79. 31,499,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097,569. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
