Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB):

6/17/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $20.00.

6/2/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $20.79. 31,499,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097,569. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

