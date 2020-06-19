Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mcdonald’s (MCD)

Mcdonald’s (NYSE: MCD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/17/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $195.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $208.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $209.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $182.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $191.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $197.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $213.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $201.00 to $211.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $171.00 to $178.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $189.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $195.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

4/22/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $175.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.94. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $121,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 633,950.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

