Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aphria from $9.50 to $9.85 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital raised Aphria to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aphria has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE APHA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. 152,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Aphria has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.74 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 126.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,146,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,112,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Aphria by 20.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 134,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

