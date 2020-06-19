Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of APPN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. 1,304,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,264. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.87 and a beta of 1.01. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,332,812.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $6,649,104.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,517 shares of company stock worth $2,565,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Appian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Appian by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

