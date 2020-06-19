Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Trimmed by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152,040 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for 1.9% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.08% of Aptiv worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.74.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $77.73. 3,575,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,459. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.