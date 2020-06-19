AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 398,150 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 398,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 2.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $313,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,364,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.14. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $3,726,252. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

