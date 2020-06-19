AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 107,738 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,738 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $246,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.81. 37,290,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,968,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $303.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

