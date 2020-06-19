AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 387,575 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 4.25% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $234,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.03. 40,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.95.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

