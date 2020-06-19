AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,330,292 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $244,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $8,865,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. UBS Group upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 553,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

