AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $230,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,109 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 69,267 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $4,346,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $41,451.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,696 shares of company stock worth $26,430,706. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. 4,796,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.40. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

