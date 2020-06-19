AQR Capital Management LLC Has $227.79 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,233 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $227,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,519,000 after buying an additional 28,383 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,338,000 after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.31. 80,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,806. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.