AQR Capital Management LLC Has $304.56 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,466 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $304,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.96. 1,847,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.