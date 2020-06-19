AQR Capital Management LLC Has $351.33 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,603 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $351,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.95. 259,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,362. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.85.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

