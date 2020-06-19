AQR Capital Management LLC Has $996.84 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,993,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 470,614 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Facebook worth $996,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Facebook by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,185,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $197,704,000 after purchasing an additional 208,984 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 85.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 44.0% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 193,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,979 shares of company stock worth $14,921,421. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.40.

Shares of FB traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,233,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,662,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $241.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

