AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Dollar General worth $177,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $369,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $21,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.67. The stock had a trading volume of 127,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.99. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.96.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

