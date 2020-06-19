AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619,744 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Texas Instruments worth $320,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.89. 9,077,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,717,447. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

