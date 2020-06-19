AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 589,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Medtronic worth $205,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $93.84. 219,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,873. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

