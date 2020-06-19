AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $287,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,264. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

