AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 195,786 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,363,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,786 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Humana worth $418,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $477,049,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3,122.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,930,000 after buying an additional 1,099,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 507.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,439,000 after buying an additional 1,049,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after purchasing an additional 546,774 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.76. 897,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.11. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $412.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.