AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,468 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $179,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $46.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $643.92. 2,035,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,377. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $625.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.46.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.85, for a total value of $48,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,853 shares of company stock valued at $119,202,312 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

