AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,298,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242,463 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Travelers Companies worth $228,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $118.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.