AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 124,646 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124,646 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $753,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $9.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,424.64. 2,443,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,396.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,347.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $972.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

