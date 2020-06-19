AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,620,444 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,502,792 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,620,444 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Applied Materials worth $297,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,767,000 after buying an additional 103,692 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,192,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,941. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.16.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

