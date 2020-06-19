AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 725,717 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725,717 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Walmart worth $419,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.
Walmart stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.37. 568,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,309,068. The company has a market cap of $335.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
