AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 725,717 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725,717 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Walmart worth $419,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.37. 568,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,309,068. The company has a market cap of $335.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

